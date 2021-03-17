2 Mass. communities ranked among best cities to live in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts communities have been ranked among the best cities to live in America, according to a new list.

Cambridge ranked fifth on Niche’s “2021 Best Cities to Live in America” list, a climb from eighth place in 2020.

Niche gave Cambridge high marks for public schools, nightlife, diversity, and for being a great place to raise a family, among other key areas.

Cambridge was also ranked the best city in America for young professionals.

Boston checked in at 39th on the list, earning high marks for things including public schools, diversity, and nightlife.

Boston was also ranked the sixth best city in America for young professionals.

The Woodlands in Texas was ranked the best city to live in.

