2 Mass. drivers lucky to be alive after projectiles come crashing through their windshields

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts drivers are lucky to be alive after two projectiles came crashing through their windshields in separate incidents in Littleton and Danvers.

Karen Hagen was driving down Route 1 in Danvers over the weekend when a runaway truck tire slammed through her windshield and totaled her Ford Escape.

Hagen is going to be OK though she suffered a head injury requiring a dozen stitches and is nursing a neck injury.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cited.

On Monday, Andrew Stern had his own brush with death while driving on Interstate 495 in Littleton.

Stern was driving behind a truck when a rod fell off the big rig, bounced off the pavement and shattered his windshield.

It was two close calls for two drivers traveling behind trucks over the course of 72 hours.

Hagen is now on the road to recovery and Stern, remarkably, was not hurt.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)