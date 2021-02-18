ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two local high school hockey teams are set to play a rivalry game Saturday to raise money for a player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game in late January.

Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro is scheduled to play North Attleboro High School at 7:15 p.m., with proceeds raised during the game being put toward A.J. Quetta and his recovery.

The varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

He underwent surgery and received care at Massachusetts General Hospital before flying to Atlanta Tuesday to continue his recovery at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center.

The CCL season is over, but the boys still fight for their brother!

🚨Rivalry Game🚨

Bishop Feehan vs. North Attleboro Feb. 20th at 7:15!

All proceeds raised during the game will be put towards AJ and his recovery! #AJsArmy @feehanhockey @AJsArmy10 @nahshockey @BishopFeehanHS pic.twitter.com/r5oVcG8xnY — Bishop Feehan Athletics (@FeehanAthletics) February 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)