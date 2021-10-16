ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Ashland High School has become the second school in Massachusetts to receive approval to opt out of the state’s mask mandate, officials announced on Friday.

Ashland High officials say 100% of their teachers and 85% of their students have been fully vaccinated.

Schools that meet a vaccination threshold of 85% are eligible to apply for a waiver to lift the mandate, according to Massachusetts health officials.

This announcement comes after Hopkinton High School last week received approval to drop the mask mandate.

Ashland Public Schools Superintendent Jim Adams says the news is a step in the right direction.

“If we can create this sense of security and safety and wellbeing for everyone, then we might have an opportunity to lift this mandate. I think there’s hope in that,” Adams said.

The superintendent added that although the high school has received approval to lift the mandate, they may not drop masks immediately.

