2 Mass. Inspectional Services Dept. employees test positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two employees working for the Massachusetts Inspectional Services Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Protecting the health and safety of our employees at the Inspectional Services Department is a top priority,” Commissioner Dion Irish said.

In the hopes of slowing the spread, the department said they have adjusted their services to lessen exposure between employees and the public.

Those adjustments include providing employees with training guides on proper cleaning and disinfecting, safety guidelines, social distancing in the workplace, and personal protective equipment as recommended by public health officials, in addition to increased cleaning and sanitation of our office spaces, limiting access to our building through an “appointment-only” model to minimize any risk of potential exposure, according to the release.

