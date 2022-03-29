(WHDH) — A pair of locations in Massachusetts have been ranked among the “most stunning scenic” places in the Northeast.

The Aquinnah Cliffs on Martha’s Vineyard and the Berkshires, a region of mountains and forests in western Massachusetts, both landed on AAA’s new list of the most scenic locations in the Northeast.

The Aquinnah Cliffs rise up from the beach on the Vineyard’s southwestern tip. Visitors can walk along the beach an get an up-close view of the cliffs, which were said to be carved by glaciers millions of years ago.

The Berkshires are best known for being a premier destination for fall foliage. The Mohawk Trail is a 60-mile tourist route that carves through the mountains and offers priceless views.

