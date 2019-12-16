2 Mass. man accused of running fentanyl operation out of elderly housing complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men were arrested Monday on charges they ran a fentanyl distribution operation out of an elderly housing complex in Methuen, authorities announced.

Steven Perez, of Lowell, and Anthony Holloway, of Methuen, were detained after being arraigned in federal court in Boston on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Over the course of a monthslong investigation, law enforcement learned Perez and Holloway had allegedly used an elderly housing complex run by the Methuen Housing Authority to package fentanyl and conduct drug sales, a charging document indicated.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Both men are due back in court on Dec. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

