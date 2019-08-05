2 Mass. men arrested in connection with Maine armed robbery

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men — one of whom was arrested after an FBI chase — are facing robbery charges after allegedly invading a home in Maine, officials said.

FBI agents attempted to arrest Steven Hardy, 42 in Maynard Monday morning, officials said. After a short pursuit, Hardy was taken into custody without incident.

Hardy and Eric Mercado, 32, of Lowell, were charged with conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery. According to the Maine U.S. Attorney, the two men and others drove to a York, Maine home to steal marijuana and marijuana sales proceeds.

The two men allegedly wore face masks and had guns when they entered the house and fired the guns during the attempted robbery.

Their arraignments have not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

