Two Massachusetts men drowned while swimming in a lake in Vermont Tuesday evening.

Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston were found about 100 yards from the shore in Seymour Lake, according to a release issued by state police.

An investigation determined that Connolly and Samuels set out in a single kayak from a protected cove where the conditions on the open lake were not apparent and worsened while they were on the water.

Investigators said the weather at the time of the incident was cold with increasing rain and strong winds causing the lake to become choppy with ice and slush.

\Their bodies were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of their deaths.

No further details were released.

