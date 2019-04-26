2 Mass. men injured in knife, bat attack after brawl erupts at NH carnival

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men were injured early Friday morning when a violent altercation involving 10 people erupted at a carnival in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a massive brawl at a carnival set up in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall around 2:55 a.m. found two Massachusetts men, ages 39 and 30, suffering from stab wounds, according to the Salem Police Department.

The 39-year-old man also sustained injuries believed to be inflicted by a baseball bat, police said.

Both men, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No arrests have been made but police say a knife was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

An investigation is ongoing.

