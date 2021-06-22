PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts natives will be heading to Tokyo next month to compete in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

Heather MacLean, 25, of Peabody, earned a spot on Team USA after recently finishing third in the women’s 1500 meter final at the track and field trials in Oregon.

The UMass Amherst alum ran a personal best, securing the final spot for the Americans.

Wadeline Jonathas, 23, of Worcester, finished third in the women’s 400 meter sprint to secure her spot in next month’s games.

Jonathas graduated from Doherty Memorial High School and ran track at UMass Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)