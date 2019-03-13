2 Mass. nursing homes shut down following investigation

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The state shut down two nursing homes following a major investigation.

Investigators looked into seven different nursing homes across the state, finding what they call systematic failures.

“Our mother would not want anyone to die in the manner she did,” said Candi Hitchcock, who became emotional when talking about her mother. The 89-year-old died after falling at a nursing home in Westboro for the 20th time. “She died an unnecessarily painful death.”

The attorney general’s office says staff at the facility failed to contact her nurse or give her pain medication before she died.

Her vase was part of a year’s long, statewide investigation into nursing homes across Massachusetts.

Seven different nursing homes are forced to pay half a million dollars in total penalties due to what the attorney general called systemic failures sparked by allegations that led to the injury and death of residents.

“These stories are heartbreaking and they demonstrate systemic breakdowns and issues that have put lives at risk,” said Attorney General Maura Healey.

Synergy Health Centers, the owner of two of the nursing homes, Woodbriar Health Center in Wilmington and the now-closed Braemoor Health Center in Brockton, has also been banned from operating in the state for seven years.

In Wilmington, the attorney general says a resident died after a fall and a series of miscommunications and delays in their care.

In Brockton, staff failed to resuscitate a resident when he became non-responsive while eating.

“While our settlements focus on seven facilities, we’re also sending a clear message about the standards of care that we expect at all facilities in this state,” Healey said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)