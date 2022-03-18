BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents recently won $1 million lottery prizes on instant ticket games.

James Rowe Jr., of Gloucester, won his prize on the “200X” instant game. He selected the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

Rowe’s winning ticket was purchased at Richdale on Beach Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Ziad Shugom, of Boston, won his prize on the “Fat Wallet” instant ticket game. He also opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.

Shugom’s winning ticket was purchased at Star Market on Huntington Avenue in Boston. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

