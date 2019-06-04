2 Mass. State Police officers sentenced in overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts State Police officers were sentenced Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse at the agency, officials say.

Retired Lt. David Wilson, 58, of Charlton, was sentenced by to one day (deemed served), two years of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention, and restitution of $12,450, and suspended trooper Heath McAuliffe, 41, of Hopkinton, was sentenced to one day (deemed served), one year of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention, a fine of $4,000, and restitution of $7,860, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Wilson and McAuliffe previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

The government recommended six months incarceration for both Wilson and McAuliffe.

Officials say that Wilson, who served as the officer-in-charge of several overtime shifts, received overtime pay for shifts from which he left early or did not work at all.

In 2016, Wilson earned approximately $259,475, which included approximately $102,062 in overtime pay, and during that year, the investigation revealed that Wilson earned approximately $12,450 in overtime pay for 124.5 AIRE overtime hours that he did not work.

In 2016, McAuliffe, who was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate I-90, earned approximately $164,680, which included approximately $60,908 in overtime pay.

In 2015, McAuliffe earned approximately $180,215, which included approximately $83,496 in overtime pay.

The conduct involves overtime pay for selective enforcement initiatives, specifically the Accident and Injury Reduction Effort program (AIRE), which is intended to reduce accidents, crashes, and injuries on I-90 through an enhanced presence of MSP Troopers and targeting vehicles traveling at excessive speeds.

Wilson and McAuliffe were required to work the entire duration of the four-hour shift and truthfully report the date, time and sector of deployment on the citations issued during the shift.

However, Wilson and McAuliffe admitted that they had been paid for hours they did not work, and for overtime shifts from which they left early.

Officials say that Wilson and McAuliffe concealed the fraud by submitting false paperwork and citations that were issued outside of the overtime shifts and that had been altered to create the appearance that they were issued during overtime shifts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)