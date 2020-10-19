CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two colleges in Massachusetts have ranked as some of the top-performing schools in the nation.

WalletHub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions across 30 key measures and found that Harvard University is the best overall, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the third best.

Harvard tied with Columbia University for the second-highest admission rate, and tied with Yale University for the second-highest graduation rate.

MIT boasted the highest post-attendance median salary, the second-highest return on educational investment, and tied with the California Institute of Technology for the lowest student-faculty ratio.

Yale University came in second overall, with Princeton University in fourth and the California Institute of Technology in fifth.

WalletHub also ranked the top 10 college and universities in Massachusetts:

Harvard University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Williams College Amherst College Wellesley College Northeastern University Tufts University Boston College Boston University Mount Holyoke College

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)