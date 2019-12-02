2 Massachusetts communities ranked among 100 safest cities in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ two most populated cities rank among the 100 safest cities in America, according to a new WalletHub study.

The personal finance website released its 2019 “Safest Cities in America” list, which included Worcester and Boston.

To determine where Americans can feel most secure, Wallethub says it compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety, including assaults per capita, unemployment rate, and road quality.

Worcester checked in at 26th on the list, earning a top 50 ranking in categories including “home and community safety” and “natural disaster risk.”

Boston came in at 99th on the list, ranking inside the top 10 for “financial safety.”

Nashua, New Hampshire, earned an eighth-place ranking on the list.

Columbia, Maryland, was crowned the safest city in America.

