BOSTON (AP) — Two longtime Massachusetts district attorneys announced Wednesday that they will not seek reelection this year.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett made their announcements in separate statements.

“It has been the honor of my professional life to have been elected five times by the voters of the Cape & Islands and to have led an office of professional and dedicated prosecutors,” said O’Keefe, a Republican who was first elected in 2002 and took office in January 2003.

His jurisdiction includes Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Before that, he was an assistant district attorney in the office starting in 1982.

Blodgett, a Democrat, took office at the same time as O’Keefe.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek a 6th term as District Attorney of Essex County,” he said in a statement.

The county extends from north of Boston to the New Hampshire border.

Neither indicated their plans after leaving office.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)