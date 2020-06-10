CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts universities rank supreme when it comes to education around the world.

The Center for World University Rankings named Harvard University the top global college for the ninth year in a row.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology placed second, followed by Stanford University in California, University of Cambridge in England, and University of Oxford in England.

The United States had eight universities place in the top 10 and is the most represented country in the top 2000 with 357 schools.

CWUR graded the universities on seven factors, including quality of teaching and alumni employment, to come up with their ranking.

