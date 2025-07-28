MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartbroken husband is remembering the love of his life. 58-year-old Alicia Ventura Large, of Marlboro, is one of two women who officials say died in a camper explosion at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

58-year-old Nancy Pilsch of Leominster was the other fatality. The two were celebrating Pilsch’s birthday, which is Monday.

“We worked together, I am a priest and we would work together helping a lot of people with various problems,” said Ventura Large’s husband, John B. Large. “She lit up every room she walked in to.”

Officials say the camper exploded, sending the two to Maine Medical Center with severe burns. They both died on Sunday.

The fire marshal said a preliminary investigation revealed liquid propane gas was leaking underneath and into the camper.

“This is what we believe was the ignition source, that sparked, what we believe, is a propane leak, which directly led to the fire and explosion,” said Maine Fire Marshall, Chief John Esler.

Officials say one of the women lit a candle, leading the camper to explode. Officials are now urging citizens to use gas detectors where propane or natural gas appliances are being used.

“She was the light of a lot of people’s lives,” said John B. Large.

