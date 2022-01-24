CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Mass. Department of Transportation contractors are off the job after a driver got stuck on the Chelsea Street drawbridge last week.

Randy Andrews recorded the crazy moments on his phone and that video has now been viewed by tens of thousands of people on social media.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. I pulled up expecting the bridge to go up as normal, then I saw the car just going up along with it,” he told 7NEWS.

MassDOT’s bridge operations contractor said after a review, they found two of their operators did not follow protocol and they have now been fired.

“I don’t know what their protocol is, but it doesn’t seem right that the car went up there, but also makes me wonder why the car was on the bridge, to begin with,” said Andrews. “They do have the lights and barriers to stop people from going on there once it goes up.”

Once the bridge reached the top, a tug boat moved through underneath and then the bridge came down.

“I did see her come off. The gates opened up as normal. She drove right past as if nothing has happened,” Andrews said.

The woman did make it off the bridge safely.

So far, it is unclear exactly which protocols the contractors failed to follow.

