BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA riders said an Orange Line train came to a sudden stop Wednesday, then opened its doors to a track area with no platform underneath, sending two passengers who got off the train on their own onto the tracks.

The MBTA said the train came to a stop at approximately 3:45 p.m. before it reached the platform at the Roxbury Crossing station. It said that’s when two people got off the train and walked into the track area.

Jay Mullins said he was headed home from work on the train when he witnessed the doors open with no platform underneath.

“When the door opened, it just opened to, like, a 10 foot drop,” said Mullins. “They should definitely look into that because doors shouldn’t be opening before the platform. They shouldn’t be opening like that.”

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, capturing first responders who Mullins said remained in the area for about two hours.

“We finally see them take the guy away on a stretcher, and I couldn’t tell if he was alive or dead,” said Mullins.

Transit police said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Another person was also involved, but was not hurt.

Mullins said he’s just grateful everyone is okay.

“I would not have wanted to fall off that platform,” he said. “It was at least 10 feet right on the cement, so I’m glad he’s okay.”

The MBTA said the train eventually proceeded to Roxbury Crossing where all remaining passengers got off safely.

The train was removed from service after the incident and sent for an inspection. Preliminary results ruled out a mechanical issue or an issue with the train itself, according to the MBTA.

The incident caused several delays in the area, with riders directed to use the Green Line downtown. Shuttle buses were dispatched to accommodate riders between Forest Hills and Back Bay and were phased out around 4:40 p.m. The MBTA said it apologizes to rider’s affected by the service disruption.

The MBTA’s Safety team is investigating.

