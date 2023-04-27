NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two medical helicopters responded to a serious crash on I-95 north in Newbury Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police and other responders were on the scene of the crash, which they say involved “serious injuries and entrapment.”

The condition of those who were injured is unknown at this time. However, police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

As of 7 a.m., all four lanes of northbound traffic have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

UPDATE 2–Injuries to victims serious but not believed life-threatening at this time. All lanes now open both sides. #MATraffic https://t.co/eFJWpWaQ7n — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 27, 2023

