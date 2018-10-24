(WHDH) — Even though the $1.6 billion Mega Millions Jackpot was hit off one ticket in South Carolina, two people who bought their tickets in Massachusetts are now millionaires.

Thirty-four tickets throughout the nation were $1 million winners after matching all five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, excluding the Mega Ball.

The million-dollar winners in Massachusetts were sold at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Bridgewater and at the Wilmington Nouria on Main Street in Wilmington, according to the state lottery. Each of those businesses will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The numbers drawn on Saturday night were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 with 5 as the Mega Ball number.

