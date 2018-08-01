2 men accused of assaulting BC hockey player face judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men, including an off-duty officer, accused of assaulting a Boston College hockey player faced a judge Wednesday.

Daniel Hunt, 27, of Barrington, N.J., who is facing an assault and battery charge, and Ian Salerno, 29, of Philadelphia, charged with aggravated assault and battery, were ordered to stay away from 24-year-old Kevin Lohan, a BC hockey player, and any witnesses of the incident.

Hunt and Salerno’s charges stem from a Jan. 19 altercation at a Domino’s in Kenmore Square that left Lohan with a serious jaw injury that required surgery, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Hunt, an off-duty officer at the Haddon Heights, N.J. Police Department, and Salerno were among a group of individuals who were visiting Boston for a bachelor party, when they arrived at a Boylston Street pizza shop. Lohan, a resident of Chestnut Hill at the time, was also at the restaurant with a separate group.

Surveillance video showed Hunt confronting and then allegedly pushing Lohan, starting a physical altercation. Members of both groups attempted to break up the fight when Salerno allegedly came behind Lohan and punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor, according to the DA.

Lohan’s jaw had to be wired shut for three weeks and permanent metal plates were put in his jaw and cheek, prosecutors said.

After the incident, a spokesperson for Boston College said Lohan was “victimized by an unprovoked assault.” Lohan was out indefinitely from playing hockey.

Hunt’s attorney hopes his client will get his job back as a police officer after being placed on administrative leave.

“We have a side of the story that hasn’t been told,” attorney Phil Tracy said. “But on the other hand, we’re trying to resolve the case satisfactory to the defendants and satisfactory to the Commonwealth.”

