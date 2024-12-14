WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after police say they brutally killed a pet rabbit during a party in Westfield, officials said.

Gabriel Nava, 20, of Chicopee, and Alexey Dimoglo, 20, of West Springfield, are facing charges of cruelty to an animal and malicious killing of a domestic animal after allegedly killing a pet rabbit but slamming it on the ground and throwing it outside on Nov. 27, according to Westfield police.

Parts of the incident, they say, were captured on video.

The two men were not known to the hosts of the party.

Both were arraigned at Westfield District Court.

