2 men accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into Norfolk jail

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people accused of trying to smuggle $18,000 worth of Suboxone strips into MCI-Norfolk were arraigned on Monday, officials said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators who developed information that inmate Giovanni Bautista, 25, of Boston, was coordinating with a friend, David Good, 46, of Quincy, to smuggle Suboxone into the prison after pleading guilty to larceny charges watched as Good retrieved three packages after being isolated in a holding cell after arriving at the jail, according to a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The investigators say Good used a smuggling technique referred to as “body packing,” in which a person seals drugs in wax, latex, or other substances that can’t be digested and then swallows the package for later retrieval.

Both Good and Bautista were arraigned in Dedham District Court on charges of delivery of drugs to a prisoner, possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

“Keeping drugs out of the jail is vital to the safety and security of both the men incarcerated there and those charged with keeping them safe while in custody,” Morrissey said in a statement. “The introduction of contraband – particularly drugs – creates conflicts and dangerous situations between prisoners. The Sheriff’s investigative services officers continue to do good work preventing that.”

Both are due back in court April 3.

