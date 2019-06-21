2 men accused of setting fire that destroyed vacant New Hampshire mill building

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Somersworth men are facing arson charges in connection with a fire that ripped through a two-story vacant mill building earlier this year, officials said.

Garrett R. Mallock and Gustave Levey, both 19, were arrested this week following an investigation into the massive blaze at the former Great Falls Bleachery and Dye Works building in Somersworth on Jan. 7, according to the Somersworth Police Department.

Police say the investigation found the fire was started in a “party-type atmosphere” and that items added to the inferno caused it to burn out of control.

There were no reported injuries.

Both men are slated to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on a later date.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)