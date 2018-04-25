2 men accused of shooting at officers in Haverhill arrested after interstate police chase

WINDHAM, NH (WHDH) — A wild chase that started in Haverhill, Massachusetts and crossed state lines into New Hampshire led to the arrest of two men after pursuing police officers came under fire, officials said.

Haverhill police officers patrolling the Acre neighborhood saw a person firing a handgun from a 2002 Mazda at an unknown target about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 495, where the suspects inside the car allegedly shot at the cruisers, police added.

“The suspects that were chased by multiple agencies in Massachusetts were firing shots at law enforcement officers in Massachusetts,” Windham Police Capt. Mike Caron said.

The chase continued onto Route 213 west and then onto Interstate 93 into New Hampshire, where the car crashed on Route 111 at the intersection of the I-93 northbound ramp in Windham.

The driver, 20-year-old Manuel Antonio Soto, of Haverhill, was taken into custody after crashing his car. The passenger, 21-year-old Javonnie M. Chambers, of Berlin, N.H., reportedly fled into the woods but was captured around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday when officers spotted her walking north on I-93.

Police had encouraged residents in the area to stay indoors during the search for the second suspect.

Officials recovered a gun with two magazines from the passenger compartment of the car, police said.

Soto is being charged with reckless conduct and being a fugitive from justice. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Charges and a court date for Chambers have not been disclosed at this time.

