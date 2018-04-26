2 men accused of shooting at officers in Haverhill arrested after interstate police chase

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A wild chase that started in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and crossed state lines into New Hampshire led to the arrest of two men after pursuing police officers came under fire, officials said.

Haverhill police officers patrolling the Acre neighborhood saw a person firing a handgun from a 2002 Mazda at an unknown target about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 495, where the suspects inside the car allegedly shot at the cruisers, police added.

“The suspects that were chased by multiple agencies in Massachusetts were firing shots at law enforcement officers in Massachusetts,” Windham Police Capt. Mike Caron said.

The chase continued onto Route 213 west and then onto Interstate 93 into New Hampshire, where the car crashed on Route 111 at the intersection of the I-93 northbound ramp in Windham.

The driver, 20-year-old Manuel Antonio Soto, of Haverhill, was taken into custody after crashing his car. He faces 12 counts of assault with intent to murder in Massachusetts.

Soto is being charged with reckless conduct and being a fugitive from justice. He was arraigned Wednesday in New Hampshire and is slated to appear Thursday in Haverhill District Court.

The passenger, 21-year-old Javonnie M. Chambers, of Berlin, N.H., reportedly fled into the woods but was captured around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday when officers spotted him walking north on I-93.

Chambers agreed to return to Massachusetts to face charges of assault with intent to murder after New Hampshire prosecutors denied his request to plead guilty to resisting arrest, officials said.

Police had encouraged residents in the area to stay indoors during the search for the second suspect.

Officials recovered a gun with two magazines from the passenger compartment of the car, police said.

