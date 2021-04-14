2 men accused of shooting paintballs at unsuspecting pedestrians, including elderly woman

Two men accused of firing paintballs at unsuspecting pedestrians in Worcester are now facing charges.

Officers were called to Main Steet around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon and upon arrival found an elderly woman with a walker had been shot in the face by someone wielding a paintball gun.

Her glasses had been knocked off her face and covered in yellow paint but she did not suffer serious injuries.

Later, officers once again responded to reports of a man who had also been shot by a person wielding a paintball gun in a blue Ford F150 on Queen Street. He was also not seriously injured.

Officers later spotted the truck traveling on Lincoln Street near the intersection of Goldthwaite Road and said they found two men inside and a black paintball gun in the rear.

While officers were speaking with the men, later identified as 21-year-old Sean Pinkham and 18-year-old John Slater, a third victim came forward and reported that the men had just shot paintballs at him on Lincoln Street.

Both Pinkham and Slater are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a disabled victim.

Pinkham is facing additional chares for driving without a license.

