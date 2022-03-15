NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after authorities say they stole credit cards out of lockers at fitness centers in New Hampshire.

Joshua Smith, 37, and Matthew Perry, 38, both of Nashua, were arrested this week on charges including fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Smith and Perry were identified as two suspects who were using stolen credit cards at local businesses following an investigation into multiple thefts of credit cards from locker rooms at area fitness centers, police noted.

Both men refused bail and are being held pending arraignment.

Anyone with information on the alleged thefts is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)