2 men accused of trafficking heroin, cocaine in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Greenfield Wednesday night after a trooper found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, state police said.

Daniel Angove, 35, of North Adams and his passenger Eddylberto Hurtado, 23, of Springfield, were arrested just before 10 p.m. following a traffic stop on Route 2, according to state police.

After pulling Angove over for speeding, a trooper allegedly found 700 bags of heroin with a combined weight of approximately 18 grams along with 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Both Angove and Hurtado are charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking cocaine among other charges.

They were both ordered held on $75,000 bail.