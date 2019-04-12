2 men accused of viciously beating sick pregnant woman outside Quincy post office

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after police say they poked fun at a pregnant woman who was vomiting outside of a post office building in Quincy before brutally attacking her earlier this week.

Tyrese D. Johnson-Nurse, 19, and David D. Russell, 18, were arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on charges including aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman and assault and battery.

The woman was walking along Washington Street with her boyfriend on Tuesday evening when she suddenly fell ill because of her pregnancy and started to throw up, according to police.

The couple was then approached by Johnson-Nurse and Russell, both of whom started to laugh at her, police said. The two men then allegedly “got up in her face” and spit on her and her boyfriend.

When the woman said, “excuse me,” the men started to repeatedly punch her in the face as she yelled, “I’m pregnant…I’m pregnant…I’m pregnant,” police said.

After the woman repeated about 10 times that she was pregnant, one of the suspects allegedly said,” I hope he dies. I will kill your kid.”

Police say the woman told responding officers that she was also kicked in the stomach by one of the men during the vicious fracas.

In a video of the beatdown that was captured by Alec Zeng, the woman can be heard screaming in pain as she rolled around on the ground.

“I was trying to tell them to stop. Like in the video, I was telling them to chill out,” Zeng told 7News. “They just weren’t listening. They were just going crazy.”

Zeng says he felt the need to record the brawl so police would be able to track down the suspects. He then called 911.

“I’ve seen videos before online. Usually, videos like that help with evidence,” he said.

When the woman’s boyfriend tried to step in and prevent the attack, police say he was hit several times. The man suffered a large contusion on his forehead.

Both victims went to the hospital on their own. In a phone conversation, the woman told 7’s Kimberly Bookman that she is OK and has since returned to work.

Johnson-Nurse and Russell fled the scene but were tracked down a short distance from the post office.

Both men are due back in court in May.

