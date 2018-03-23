RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Officials say two men in Nigeria have admitted to stealing the personal information of hundreds of state employees in Vermont.

Osariemen Isibor and Eneye Dania pleaded guilty at federal court in Rutland on Thursday in exchange for plea deals. Vermont Department of Taxes Commissioner Kaj Samsom tells WPTZ-TV the information was stolen through a phishing email linking to a data-capturing website.

According to court documents, the men planned to use the information to file fraudulent tax returns.

Isibor and Dania face up to 20 years behind bars.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)