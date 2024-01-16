MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men accused in connection with an armed robbery in Milford faced a judge Tuesday, appearing in court while a third suspect in the case remained on the run.

Tuesday’s court appearance came one week after the robbery at Aroma Brazil grocery store on Beach Street and one day after SWAT teams surrounded a home on West Street as part of their investigation.

Facing charges including armed and masked robbery, both Daniel Rodriguez Generoso and Lucas Morreira Fontenelle could also face deportation as Brazilian nationals, according to police.

Surveillance video showed last week’s robbery play out, with two people seen taking money from a cash register inside Aroma Brazil.

“We believe they both entered the restaurant with firearms, brandished the firearms [and] demanded money,” said Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino.

Police released video of the incident and later laid out a timeline of allegations, saying they believe Fontenelle entered the business before the robbery “to case the establishment.”

As the investigation continued, SKY7-HD was over the scene on Monday as swarmed the area of West Street in Milford. There, Tusino said authorities eventually arrested Generoso, 26, at a multi-family home.

Police said they found Fontenelle, 21, hours later and took him into custody at a local hotel.

“Because of the severity of the crime and firearms involved, they thought it was best to call the SWAT team out,” Tusino said of the response on West Street.

Milford police said a third person was involved in last week’s armed robbery, allegedly inside a getaway vehicle linked to the incident.

Though the getaway vehicle was in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon, police said they had not yet arrested the third suspect.

