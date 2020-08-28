2 men are second and third confirmed case of West Nile in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are the state’s second and third confirmed case of West Nile virus this year, health officials in Massachusetts announced on Friday.

Both of the men were exposed to the virus in the Middlesex County area, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. One of the men is in his 50s, the other in his 80s, according to officials.

Most of the West Nile virus activity has been focused in the area around Boston, officials said. Middlesex County was already know to be at risk for the virus prior to these cases.

Parts of Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex counties have been known to have some West Nile virus activity this year.

The risk of human infection continues to be generally low throughout most of the state, officials said.

