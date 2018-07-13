2 men arraigned in connection with recent MIT frat house burglaries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of recent break-ins in frat houses at MIT, officials said.

Lawrence Elmore, 65, and Charles Welsh, 63, were ordered held $1,000 bail at their arraignment Friday in connection with break-ins on Beacon Street and Commonwealth Avenue, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office.

If they post bail, both men were ordered to submit to a GPS monitoring device, stay away from all marked MIT property and the locations of the offenses.

Both due back in court Aug. 7 for a pretrial hearing.

