2 men arraigned in connection with separate shooting, stabbing incidents at Encore Casino

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a strong of violence that occurred at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett over the weekend leading to two arrests in connection with an unrelated shooting and stabbing.

A Randolph man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting Sunday following a confrontation with another man inside the casino, officials said.

Daryl Brown, 29, was Thursday in Malden District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm, according to a joint statement issued by state police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Sweester Circle in Everett around 3 a.m. determined that Brown waited for the victim outside the casino after an argument in the lobby and then opened fired into their vehicle at the Sweester Circle ramp, officials said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he recovered from the injuries.

A Natick man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man during a separate altercation inside Encore Boston Harbor in Everett early Thursday morning.

David Guante, 30, was arraigned Thursday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the luxury resort around 2 a.m. found a 24-year-old Lynn man suffering from a puncture wound in the casino’s lobby, police said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries.

Guante was later found in the parking lot and taken into custody. A small knife was also reportedly recovered.

The stabbing occurred in the casino’s main cashier area, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, a spokes person for the casino wrote:

“We have zero tolerance for irresponsible or unsafe behavior anywhere on our property. Once aware of any issue we immediately take the necessary steps to rectify the situation,” she continued to say, Security personal has increased their patrols on all floors to ensure the safety of the guests.

