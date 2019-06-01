2 men arrested after alleged fight at Manchester, NH park

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Saturday morning in connection with a fight at a Manchester, New Hampshire park that involved one man who wielded a knife before hitting two people with a piece of rebar, police said.

Officers responding to a reported fight in the area of 64 Merrimack St. about 9:37 a.m. detained two men who matched the description of the people involved, according to Manchester police.

The suspects, Norman Johonnett, 23, Joshua Peckham, 31, were arrested after an investigation determined the two had been involved in a fight at Veterans Park during which Peckham brandished a knife and hit Johonnett with a piece of rebar.

Both were placed under arrest.

Johonnett will be arraigned on a riot charge.

Peckham will be charged with second-degree assault and criminal threatening.

