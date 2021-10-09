RHODE ISLAND (WHDH)–Two men were arrested after causing a disturbance outside of Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee’s home on Friday night, according to state police.

Tyler Bonin, 32, of East Providence, and Joshua Joseph, 38, of Woonsocket, were both charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

Troopers responded to the reported disturbance outside McKee’s residence around 7:50 p.m.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island State Police Headquarters and held overnight pending morning arraignment.

No additional information was immediately available.

