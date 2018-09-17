2 men arrested after leading police on car chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested early Monday morning after leading Boston police on a brief car chase in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of Norfolk Street about 12:41 a.m. attempted to stop a black car that was seen speeding but the driver refused to stop, according to Boston police. The driver was later stopped near the intersection of Burrell and Clifton streets.

When a search of the area uncovered a loaded Smith & Wesson Bodyguard firearm and five rounds of ammo in the area of 66 Burrell St., the driver, Eric Small, 28, of Cambridge, and his passenger, London Cohen, 29, of Everett, were placed under arrest.

Small is facing a charge of failure to stop for a police officer.

Cohen was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

