NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested following a police chase Thursday after stealing from a church donation box.

Investigators said they received a 911 call for a report of two men taking clothes from the donation box at the First Congregational Church.

“He’d climb in the box and he would feed the clothes to the other one,” the caller told 7News, asking his name not be made public.

Officers in the area responded to the church and attempted to stop the men, who had driven away in a U-Haul van. However, the men refused to pull over until they were forced to, coming to a dead end in a nearby cemetery.

“I didn’t think they’d give a chase like that, they probably should have just pulled over and said, ‘Hey, we took some clothes out the box,'” a neighbor said.

Norwood police said the two men hopped out of the van and tried to flee. One of the men was caught quickly and arrested in the cemetery, but the other man was taken into custody after darting through surrounding neighborhoods.

Police said they discovered several donation bags in the van. The two men are now facing a number of charges.

Pastor Michele Allan of the First Congregational Church said she was disappointed that the men were caught stealing clothes intended for donation.

“Hope that this could not continue and ultimately, if people have need for clothing, we’re happy to share,” Allan said.

