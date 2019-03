METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Methuen men were arrested Thursday night after a SWAT team responding to a reported fight inside an apartment building found a loaded gun and fentanyl, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance inside 91 Broadway about 11:44 p.m. learned that a firearm may have been shown during the altercation, prompting Methuen police to call in a regional SWAT team, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon.

After locating German Joel Rivera, 34, officers ordered him to the ground with their service weapons drawn and determined he was in possession of a .45-caliber handgun. Another man present, Jorge Luis Velez, 39, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A subsequent search of Rivera’s home uncovered ammunition and fentanyl.

Rivera was arrested on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Class A substance, and possessing a firearm with two prior violent/drug offenses.

Velez was held on an outstanding warrant on charges of failure to stop for police and shoplifting by concealment.

“There are few more difficult and stressful situations for police officers than encountering a suspect with a firearm,” Solomon said in a statement. “This is an example of true professionalism and restraint in the face of a dangerous and potentially deadly situation. These officers should be very proud of the result, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the removal of an illegal firearm from our community without anyone being injured.”

Rivera was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Lawrence District Court pending a March 27 dangerousness hearing.

