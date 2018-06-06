2 men arrested after ‘very dangerous’ chase through Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police arrested two men Tuesday following a dangerous, high-speed chase through rush-hour traffic, police said.

Officer John Ruggiero was patrolling the area of Pleasant and Quarry streets about 3 p.m. when he noticed a blue Honda Accord driven by Bailey Rodrigues, 20, who he knew didn’t have a valid license, according to police. As he pulled out behind the vehicle, Ruggiero said Rodrigues sped away, jumping the car over a curb and sidewalk before turning down a street.

After Ruggiero called for back-up and relayed the license plate number, police say Officers Matthew Mendes and Kevin BShara spotted Bailey’s car while conducting an unrelated motor vehicle stop, noting it was “driving toward on-coming traffic causing a very dangerous situation during rush hour traffic.”

“Several vehicles had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision with Rodrigues,” police wrote. “The officers were assisted by civilian witnesses that began pointing toward Alden Street as the direction the vehicle fled toward.”

After stopping the suspect vehicle on East Warren Street, police determined Rodrigues was no longer inside and it was now being driven by Davon Hudson, 22.

Hudson was arrested after a large bag containing 2.1 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale was located in the car.

Rodrigues was arrested on a rooftop on Pleasant Street after a foot chase, police said. He is facing charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Hudson is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

