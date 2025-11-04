CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men were arrested in connection to an explosion on the Harvard Medical School campus, and now face federal charges, according to FBI Boston.

Logan David Patterson, 18, of Plymouth, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, of Bourne, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to damage, by means of an explosive, the Goldenson Building at Harvard Medical School.

Patterson and Cardoza appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the pair climbed scaffolding on the side of the Goldenson Building at Harvard Medical School around 3 a.m. Saturday and stuffed a commercial firework inside a locker.

A Harvard University police officer who spotted two people running from the building on Longwood Avenue shortly after a fire alarm began sounding said they tried to stop the suspects before returning to the building to see what set off the alarm, according to police.

Investigators say the two suspects tried to throw out the clothes they were wearing as they ran off.

Boston police were called to the scene to sweep the building for any additional explosives but didn’t find any and the building was deemed safe.

The government said Patterson and Cardoza attended Halloween parties in the area while staying at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

“Let me be clear, setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared towards higher education is not some harmless college prank. It’s selfish, it’s short sided, and it’s a federal crime,” said Ted Docks, FBI Special Agent in Charge at the Boston FBI Field Office. “What’s equally disturbing is these two men allegedly boasted about what they did to their friends.”

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said both men could face up to five years in prison.

“Anxiety levels naturally rise when they learn an explosion was intentionally caused. I would say those levels may rise even higher in the Boston area,” said Foley.

David Holocomb, Cardoza’s defense attorney, called the case an overreach by the government.

“The rodeo just started. We received all the information that the government has which is very scarce. We’re going to seek more information on why they think these two kids were connected to this issue,” said Holocomb.

Officials investigating the case said it’s too early to determine if there was a motive for the crime.

