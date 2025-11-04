CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men were arrested in connection to an explosion at Harvard’s medical campus, according to FBI Boston.

Logan David Patterson, 18, of Plymouth, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, of Bourne, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to damage, by means of an explosive, the Goldenson Building at Harvard Medical School.

Patterson and Cardoza appeared in court Tuesday.

A Harvard University police officer who spotted two people running from the Goldenson Building on Longwood Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday shortly after a fire alarm began sounding said they tried to stop the suspects before returning to the building to see what set off the alarm, according to police.

Investigators say the two suspects tried to throw out the clothes they were wearing as they ran off.

“What’s equally disturbing is these two men allegedly boasted about what they did to their friends,” Ted Docks said, special agent in charge.

Boston police were called to the scene to sweep the building for any additional explosives but didn’t find any and the building was deemed safe.

Officials in the case said its too early to determine if there was a motive for the crime.

