2 men arrested in connection with Concord, NH shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Concord in November that left a man seriously injured, officials said.

Devon Gilligan, 18, and Chea Chebo, 18, both of Concord, were arrested in connection with a Nov. 24 shooting that left a man with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Concord police.

Officers investigating the Penacook Square shooting later obtained arrest warrants for three suspects. The third suspect has not been identified.

Gilligan is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges of attempt to commit murder and robbery.

Chebo was released on public recognizance and will be arraigned March 28 in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and being an accomplice to robbery.

