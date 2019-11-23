2 men arrested in connection with deadly shooting near TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting near TD Garden that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 101 Canal St. about 2 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Officers who stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Canal and Causeway streets arrested the occupants, Bryan Rice, 22, of Boston, and Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, of Boston, and recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

Rice will be arraigned on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted armed robbery. Goncalves will be arraigned on charges of being an accessory before and after the fact to commit murder and armed robbery.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)