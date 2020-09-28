2 men arrested in connection with Dedham armed assault, attempted robbery

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were taken into custody this month in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a Dedham convenience store that ended with the clerk being shot.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Sunoco gas station on Ames Street around 10:50 p.m. on February 13 learned that a clerk was shot in the right leg after two masked individuals entered the store and demanded money, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Franklin Dume of Roslindale was placed under arrest on Sept. 22 and Steven Martinez-Santanna of Dallas, North Carolina was arrested on Monday.

Both are facing an armed assault with intent to rob charge and Martinez-Santanna is facing an additional charge for carrying a firearm unlawfully.

The two suspects fled the gas stations without taking anything.

The clerk, Kadhum Al Majedi, was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. He since underwent surgery and is said to be doing “much better.”

