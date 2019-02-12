2 men arrested in connection with downtown Boston carjacking

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a downtown Boston carjacking early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported carjacking in the area of 290 Congress St. spoke with a man who said he was parked near the Chinatown gate on Surface Road when two men entered his minivan and demanded cash, according to Boston police.

The man said he refused and drove toward South Station, where he jumped out of the car to try to call for help.

That’s when the suspects, later identified as Adrian Thompson, 53, of Dorchester, and Ali Farah-Haji, 24, of Charlestown, drove away, police said.

The van was located in the area of 103 Arch St. and both Thompson and Farah-Haji were placed under arrest.

Both will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on carjacking charges.

Thompson will face an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle after a revocation or suspension and resisting arrest.

